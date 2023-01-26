Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Waterloo police investigating fatal stabbing

(Waterloo Police)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:09 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man died after being stabbed in Waterloo early Thursday morning.

Police said they were called to the 500 block of Dawson Street at about 1:47 a.m. for a report of vandalism.

That’s where they say they found a man who had been stabbed. The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The victim’s name has not been released.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence in the 2000 block of Glass Road NE
Police respond to Cedar Rapids apartment complex
Adventureland Park
20-year-old worker dies in Adventureland accident
Alexander Jackson.
Alexander Jackson found guilty of murdering his family at Cedar Rapids home
Dubuque bar owner charged after alleged assault
The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office is telling people to avoid Highway 218 between Janesville...
‘10MPH out here is too fast!!!!!’ Bremer County deputies warn drivers to avoid Highway 218

Latest News

Loves ones of victims in a deadly shooting at a Des Moines non-profit are speaking out for the...
Loved ones of teens shot in Des Moines call for end to gun violence
Contents of former Vice President Pence's classified documents revealed
Contents of former Vice President Pence's classified documents revealed
The principal for a school in Bellevue found a fun and creative way to alert students of a snow...
Marquette Catholic principal makes parody music video to announce snow day
FDA to may vote soon on proposed single, yearly COVID-19 shot
FDA to may vote soon on proposed single, yearly COVID-19 shot
Iowa bill would punish financial boycotts of specific industries
Iowa bill would punish financial boycotts of specific industries