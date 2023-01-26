Waterloo police investigating fatal stabbing

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man died after being stabbed in Waterloo early Thursday morning.

Police said they were called to the 500 block of Dawson Street at about 1:47 a.m. for a report of vandalism.

That’s where they say they found a man who had been stabbed. The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The victim’s name has not been released.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

