Teen arrested after leading deputies on car chase in Marion

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - An 18-year-old was arrested after leading law enforcement on a car chase around portions of Marion on Thursday morning.

In a press release, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy tried to pull over a 2002 Mercury Sable for going 70 mph in a 55 mph zone on County Home Road, when the vehicle turned southbound onto Highway 13.

The driver refused to stop and led law enforcement on a chase that went to 35th Street and then to Lucore Road, reaching speeds of nearly 80 mph.

The chase ended in the 3000 block of Scott Road where the driver got out of the vehicle and surrendered to deputies. The area where the driver stopped was unrelated to the driver.

The driver was later identified as Trenton Hayes, of Alburnett. He was arrested and faces charges of Attempting to Elude, Reckless Driving, Speeding and numerous other traffic offenses.

