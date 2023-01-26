Show You Care
Sonic Drive-In wants to bring up to 10 locations to eastern Iowa

420783(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Sonic Drive-In says it hopes to open up to 10 new locations spreading from Des Moines to Davenport in the near future.

While the fast food chain couldn’t confirm when the restaurants would open, it said it’s currently looking for the right real estate for 10 or more locations that would fit the Sonic profile.

The locations that would fit the profile would be dependent on population density, traffic count and retail traffic.

