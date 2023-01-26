Show You Care
Slick roads to start, next system moves in tonight into Friday morning

Watch for some slick roads early on here this morning. Gradual clearing is likely this afternoon.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:36 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Watch for leftover slick roads from last night’s light snowfall across eastern Iowa. Today will also be a colder day with highs into the upper teens to lower 20s. A few flurries may occur this morning, otherwise, a gradual clearing trend is likely. Late tonight into tomorrow morning, the next system arrives with another inch of snow possible during the morning drive. Yet another system is still on track to arrive in the area on Saturday. This system has the potential for moderate snow amounts of generally 2-5″ and there is a possibility that an advisory will be issued for this system going forward. Temperatures start cooling on Sunday and generally stay pretty cold all of next week.

