One taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash in Decorah

(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving three vehicles in Decorah Thursday morning.

In a press release, Decorah police said it happened at Highway 52 and Madison Road. Police said 65-year-old Daniel O’Brien, of Ridgeway, tried to drive across Highway 52 in his pickup truck, but was struck on the driver’s side door by another pickup truck that was heading southbound on Highway 52.

The two vehicles then slid into a third truck that was stopped at a stop sign at Pulpit Rock Road and Highway 52.

The driver of the second truck was taken to the hospital.

O’Brien was cited for failure to yield.

