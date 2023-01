CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said a shooting sent one person to the hospital on Wednesday night.

It happened on the 3200 block of Redbud Road NE.

This is located just off of Glass Road NE.

Police said the victim had non-life threatening injuries.

Police did not release details on their identity.

There are no arrests so far.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.