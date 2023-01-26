Show You Care
Man dies after explosion at Des Moines auto repair shop

A man who was critically injured during an explosion at an auto repair shop in Des Moines had died.
By KCCI
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A man who was critically injured during an explosion at an auto repair shop in Des Moines has died, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s office.

KCCI reports the explosion happened at Metro Motors around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Emergency crews responded to the 2500 block of North East 46th Avenue for an explosion and a fire.

Authorities say the fire was not extreme when firefighters and officers arrived, and they put it out quickly.

The sheriff’s office said a man working inside the auto shop, 55-year-old Tad Costello, of Johnston, suffered serious burns. He went to the hospital in critical condition, and later died from his injuries.

Police said there were no other people in the building. It’s not clear how the explosion happened.

