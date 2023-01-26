Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Kenyon Murray is perhaps the busiest dad - and coach - in Iowa

By Scott Saville
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Hawkeye great Kenyon Murray is a busy man with several jobs.

In addition to coaching his daughter McKenna at Prairie High School, he has three other sons, including his basketball star twins.

Kris, slightly older, plays for the Hawkeyes while Keegan is in the NBA with the Sacramento Kings.

“I have my moments,” Kenyon said. “Whether it’s scheduled for a podcast or speaking event or putting practice together or texting Kris and Keegan, helping Demetrius out with becoming a new dad. I think God has put me in a position to do different things.”

Kenyon has only been out to Sacramento once to watch Keegan play for the Kings and he was blown away.

“Crazy. The arena Is unbelievable,” Kenyon said. “The fans are remarkable. I think they’ve been waiting so long to have a winning team and now they pour everything they can into each and every Kings game.”

Kings fans in have welcomed Keegan to Sacramento with open arms.

“They have really taken him in as the new Sacramento Kings son,” Kenyon said.

Keegan is adjusting to life in Sacramento, but he still calls home often.

“Oh he calls for stuff still,” Kenyon said. “He sends pictures and says he is ‘adulting,’ but literally he is going in and paying for something that Michelle picked out.”

And next year, Kenyon will probably have two sons to follow in the NBA.

“Mom wants them to play with each other, so any mock draft shows (Kris) going to the kings Michelle is really happy about,” Kenyon said. “It’s starting to come to fruition. Whether they’re with each other or against each other we will be there cheering them.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaron Rosien
Washington mayor charged with sexual abuse
FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2019, file photo, Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand speaks in Des Moines,...
State Auditor: Iowa school funding bill ‘fundamentally irresponsible’
Alexander Jackson.
Alexander Jackson found guilty of murdering his family at Cedar Rapids home
A basketball nears the rim as Iowa practices before the second half of an NCAA college...
Principal: Official made “racially-charged comment” at a City High basketball coach
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for part of Eastern Iowa
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for part of Eastern Iowa

Latest News

Iowa State center Osun Osunniyi (21) dunks the ball over Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson...
No. 12 Iowa State holds on to beat No. 5 Kansas State 80-76
Marion boys and Solons girls win on Tuesday night
Marion boys and Solons girls win on Tuesday night
Kenyon Murray
Kenyon Murray coaching his daughter McKenna at Prairie
A basketball nears the rim as Iowa practices before the second half of an NCAA college...
Principal: Official made “racially-charged comment” at a City High basketball coach