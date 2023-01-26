Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Justice Department seizes website of major ransomware gang

Attorney General Merrick Garland discussed a crackdown on a ransomware group on Thursday. (Source: CNN/Pool)
By ERIC TUCKER and FRANK BAJAK
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI has seized the website of a prolific ransomware gang that has heavily targeted hospitals and other health care providers.

The website of the group, known as Hive, was offline Thursday. It was not immediately clear how the seizure, disclosed in a takedown notice on the gang’s dark website, will affect its long-term operations. The Justice Department is holding a news conference to discuss the action.

A U.S. government advisory last year said Hive ransomware actors victimized over 1,300 companies worldwide from June 2021 through last November, receiving approximately $100 million in ransom payments. Criminals using the ransomware targeted a wide range of businesses and critical infrastructure sectors, including government facilities, critical manufacturing and “especially” health care and public health.

The seizure is the latest effort by the Justice Department to tackle the scourge of ransomware, in which hackers lock up or encrypt victims computer networks, steal data and demand large sums.

The threat captured the attention of the highest levels of the Biden administration two years ago after a series of high-profile attacks that threatened critical infrastructure and global industry. In May 2021, for instance, hackers targeted the nation’s largest fuel pipeline, causing the operators to briefly shut it down and make a multimillion-dollar ransom payment that the U.S. government largely recovered.

Federal officials have used a variety of tools to try to combat the problem, including conventional law enforcement measures such as arrests and prosecutions. A suspected Ukrainian hacker was arrested in October 2021 after traveling to Poland and charged in connection with a string of costly ransomware attacks, including one that snarled businesses around the globe the prior Fourth of July weekend.

____

Bajak reported from Boston.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence in the 2000 block of Glass Road NE
Police respond to Cedar Rapids apartment complex
Adventureland Park
20-year-old worker dies in Adventureland accident
Alexander Jackson.
Alexander Jackson found guilty of murdering his family at Cedar Rapids home
Dubuque bar owner charged after alleged assault
The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office is telling people to avoid Highway 218 between Janesville...
‘10MPH out here is too fast!!!!!’ Bremer County deputies warn drivers to avoid Highway 218

Latest News

Contents of former Vice President Pence's classified documents revealed
Contents of former Vice President Pence's classified documents revealed
Loves ones of victims in a deadly shooting at a Des Moines non-profit are speaking out for the...
Loved ones of teens shot in Des Moines call for end to gun violence
The principal for a school in Bellevue found a fun and creative way to alert students of a snow...
Marquette Catholic principal makes parody music video to announce snow day
FDA to may vote soon on proposed single, yearly COVID-19 shot
FDA to may vote soon on proposed single, yearly COVID-19 shot
Iowa bill would punish financial boycotts of specific industries
Iowa bill would punish financial boycotts of specific industries