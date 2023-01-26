Show You Care
Joens has double-double, No. 18 Iowa St women rout TCU 75-35

FILE - Iowa State guard Ashley Joens drives up court during the second half of a second-round...
FILE - Iowa State guard Ashley Joens drives up court during the second half of a second-round game against Georgia in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Joens was named to the women's Associated Press preseason All-America team, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Ashley Joens scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for her third straight double-double and No. 18 Iowa State coasted to a 75-35 win over TCU on Wednesday night.

Denae Fritz and Morgan Kane both added 13 points and Lexi Donarski had 10 for the Cyclones (14-4, 6-2 Big 12 Conference), who have won three straight. It was the ninth double-double of the season and 58th of her career for Joens, who also had three assists, two steals and a block.

The Horned Frogs (6-14, 0-8) were 1 of 13 in the third quarter when they were outscored 29-5. TCU shot 23% for the game, which was its eight-straight loss. TCU finished 2 of 16 from 3-point range with 19 turnovers.

Iowa State was 13 of 31 behind the arc, TCU was 13 of 56 overall.

Joens opened the game with a 3-pointer and had seven points as the Cyclones took a 10-0 lead. Her 3-pointer at the 4:22 mark made it 15-2. She added a 3-pointer in the second quarter for her 13th point and Iowa State led 33-17 at the break. TCU shot just 26% and had nine turnovers in the first half.

The Cyclones face No. 14 Oklahoma at home on Sunday. TCU is home against West Virginia.

