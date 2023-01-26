Show You Care
Iowa Valley to hold $10 million bond vote in March

The Iowa Valley Community School District will hold a special election on March 7th, 2023
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Valley Community School District will hold a special election on March 7th, 2023 to authorize general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $10,615,000 in order to improve and renovate learning facilities.

The bond project is focused on replacing and upgrading building systems and improving learning environments and security for students and staff. The money, if approved, is listed at going towards:

  • Creating a safe and secure entry
  • Improving ventilation and HVAC systems
  • Upgrading outdated electrical systems
  • Replacing fire alarm systems
  • Removing asbestos throughout buildings
  • Replacing roofing
  • Updating the Career and Technical Education (CTE) space
  • Updating classroom fixtures and furnishings
  • Upgrading to LED lighting and replace ceiling tiles

The vote will also ask whether or not to authorize the Board of Directors of the school district to annually levy a tax exceeding $2.70 per $1,000, but not exceeding $4.05 per $1,000 of the assessed value of the taxable property within said school corporation to pay the principal of and interest on bonded indebtedness of said school corporation.

According to the district, the above-listed projects will not be completed without this proposed levy also passing.

For more information on the proposed bond vote, click the link here.

