Investigation underway following Emmetsburg child’s death

EMMETSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - On January 19th, 2023, at approximately 1:33 pm, emergency crews responded to a report of an unresponsive child in the 1600 block of 8th St.

Responders arrived to the scene and attempted life-saving measures before transporting the child to the Palo Alto County Hospital. The child was then transported to Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines.

On January 24th, the child passed away and an autopsy was performed the next day.

Emmetsburg Police requested the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation start an investigation into the incident on January 19th.

The investigation is ongoing.

