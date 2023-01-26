Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Investigation underway following Emmetsburg child’s death

The investigation is ongoing.
The investigation is ongoing.(Canva)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMMETSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - On January 19th, 2023, at approximately 1:33 pm, emergency crews responded to a report of an unresponsive child in the 1600 block of 8th St.

Responders arrived to the scene and attempted life-saving measures before transporting the child to the Palo Alto County Hospital. The child was then transported to Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines.

On January 24th, the child passed away and an autopsy was performed the next day.

Emmetsburg Police requested the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation start an investigation into the incident on January 19th.

The investigation is ongoing.

Subscribe to KCRG-TV9 on YouTube: Find exclusive video, video from the KCRG-TV9 video vault and more – click here

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence in the 2000 block of Glass Road NE
Police respond to Cedar Rapids apartment complex
Adventureland Park
20-year-old worker dies in Adventureland accident
Alexander Jackson.
Alexander Jackson found guilty of murdering his family at Cedar Rapids home
Dubuque bar owner charged after alleged assault
The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office is telling people to avoid Highway 218 between Janesville...
‘10MPH out here is too fast!!!!!’ Bremer County deputies warn drivers to avoid Highway 218

Latest News

Man dies after explosion at Des Moines auto repair shop
KCRG TV9 Midday First Alert Forecast - 1/26
childhood obesity rose during COVID-19 pandemic
Loves ones of victims in a deadly shooting at a Des Moines non-profit are speaking out for the...
Loved ones of teens shot in Des Moines call for end to gun violence
Contents of former Vice President Pence's classified documents revealed
Contents of former Vice President Pence's classified documents revealed
The principal for a school in Bellevue found a fun and creative way to alert students of a snow...
Marquette Catholic principal makes parody music video to announce snow day