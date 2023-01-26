Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

‘I can’t believe I won’: Man wins $1M lottery prize after being cut in line

Florida lottery officials say Stephen Munoz Espinoza kept his cool in line and was rewarded...
Florida lottery officials say Stephen Munoz Espinoza kept his cool in line and was rewarded with a $1 million prize.(Florida Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) - Lottery officials in Florida say a man was rewarded with a million-dollar prize after keeping his cool in line.

According to the Florida Lottery, Stephen Munoz Espinoza, 43, of Delray Beach, recently won the $1 million prize from the 500X The Cash scratch-off game.

Espinoza said he kept his emotions in check the day he bought the ticket despite someone cutting in front of him while in line.

“It was the end of a long day, and I was tired. I stopped at Publix and was about to buy a ticket at the machine when a man cut right in front of me,” Espinoza told lottery officials.

The lucky winner said instead of saying something, he decided to just buy a ticket at the counter.

And that ticket ended up being the million-dollar winner.

“I can’t believe I won a million dollars,” Espinoza said.

The 43-year-old said he plans to use some of the winnings to buy a home for his family.

On Wednesday, Espinoza collected his winnings at Florida Lottery headquarters. Officials said he chose to receive a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

According to the Florida Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at a Publix grocery store on Northeast 5th Avenue in Delray Beach with the retailer receiving a $2,000 bonus commission.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence in the 2000 block of Glass Road NE
Police respond to Cedar Rapids apartment complex
Adventureland Park
20-year-old worker dies in Adventureland accident
Alexander Jackson.
Alexander Jackson found guilty of murdering his family at Cedar Rapids home
Dubuque bar owner charged after alleged assault
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March

Latest News

Man dies after explosion at Des Moines auto repair shop
KCRG TV9 Midday First Alert Forecast - 1/26
childhood obesity rose during COVID-19 pandemic
Loves ones of victims in a deadly shooting at a Des Moines non-profit are speaking out for the...
Loved ones of teens shot in Des Moines call for end to gun violence
Contents of former Vice President Pence's classified documents revealed
Contents of former Vice President Pence's classified documents revealed
FDA to may vote soon on proposed single, yearly COVID-19 shot
FDA to may vote soon on proposed single, yearly COVID-19 shot