Fire displaces four in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Four people and a dog were displaced from a home in Cedar Rapids after a fire Thursday morning.

In a press release, firefighters said they responded to the fire just before 8 a.m. in the 1000 block of 30th Street Northeast.

Fire crews said heavy smoke and high heat in the home made visual searches challenging, but they were able to confirm three adults, one minor and a dog were able to escape safely.

Crews also said the cold morning temperatures outside posed a safety concern as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames, but no firefighter was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.