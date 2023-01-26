Show You Care
Fire displaces four in Cedar Rapids

Firefighters responded to a fire at a home in the 1000 block of 30th Street Northeast just...
Firefighters responded to a fire at a home in the 1000 block of 30th Street Northeast just before 8 a.m. Thursday.(Mark Brown)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Four people and a dog were displaced from a home in Cedar Rapids after a fire Thursday morning.

In a press release, firefighters said they responded to the fire just before 8 a.m. in the 1000 block of 30th Street Northeast.

Fire crews said heavy smoke and high heat in the home made visual searches challenging, but they were able to confirm three adults, one minor and a dog were able to escape safely.

Crews also said the cold morning temperatures outside posed a safety concern as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames, but no firefighter was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

