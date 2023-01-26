Cedar Rapids Community School District names new superintendent

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At Thursday’s board meeting, The Cedar Rapids Community School District voted unanimously to appoint Dr. Tawana Grover as the District’s new superintendent.

She will take over for Art Sathoff, who has been in the role as the interim since November. The district is ultimately replacing Noreen Bush, who had officially been in that role since 2020. She died in late October after a more than two-year battle with cancer.

The district held a number of community input sessions in November, asking people who live in the district what kind of qualities they were looking for in a new leader.

“The Board is confident Dr. Grover fits the leadership profile the search firm prepared and the Board approved following input from our community members, staff, parents, and students. Dr. Grover is a well-respected administrator with a tremendous amount of community leadership involvement. We are excited for her to assume this role and serve as Cedar Rapids School District Superintendent,” said David Tominsky, the Board President.

Dr. Grover had previously been serving in her seventh school year as Superintendent at Grand Island Public Schools in Nebraska. She holds numerous degrees including a Ph.D. in Special Education, Educational Specialist in Elementary Education and Educational Leadership and a master’s degree and bachelor’s degree in education.

Dr. Grover released the following statement:

“I firmly believe that it takes an entire community to ensure the success of our public schools. Cedar Rapids Community School District’s commitment to placing students first is undeniable. As your next Superintendent, I will work to ensure students will graduate with more than a diploma. I’m excited to meet the students in the district, hear and elevate their voice, and be inspired by their interests and passions. I am ready to hit the ground running, listening, learning, and leading for the most immediate needs and long into the successful future of Cedar Rapids and focus on the importance of investing in quality education so Every Learner is Future Ready.”

She officially starts as superintendent for the District on July 1st, 2023.

