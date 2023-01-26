Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Bed Bath & Beyond says it’s in default on its loans

Bed Bath & Beyond said Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, that it is in default on loans and does not...
Bed Bath & Beyond said Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, that it is in default on loans and does not have sufficient funds to repay what it owes.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press and ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Bed Bath & Beyond said Thursday that it’s in default on its loans and doesn’t have sufficient funds to repay what it owes.

The home goods chain said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that the default would force it to consider alternatives including restructuring its debt in bankruptcy court.

Shares in the company based in Union, New Jersey, fell 22% Thursday in reaction to the news.

Bed Bath & Beyond warned on Jan. 5 that it was considering options including filing for bankruptcy, saying that there was “substantial doubt” that it could stay in business. A week later, it reported a 33% drop in sales and a widening loss for its fiscal third quarter that ended Nov. 26, compared with the year-ago period. Sales at stores opened at least a year — a key indicator of a company’s health — dropped 32%.

Its recently appointed president and CEO, Sue Gove, blamed the poor holiday performance on inventory constraints and reduced credit limits that resulted in shortages of merchandise on store shelves.

Typically, struggling retailers file for bankruptcy protection after the holiday shopping season because they have a cash cushion coming from the two-month sales period.

Still, turning around Bed Bath & Beyond is expected to be difficult amid increasing competition from discounters. Its struggles come as the economy is weakening, and shoppers are tightening their purse strings.

It has been trying to turn around its business and slash costs after previous management’s new strategies worsened a sales slump. The company announced in August it would close about 150 of its namesakes stores and slash its workforce by 20%. It also lined up more than $500 million in new financing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence in the 2000 block of Glass Road NE
Police respond to Cedar Rapids apartment complex
Adventureland Park
20-year-old worker dies in Adventureland accident
Alexander Jackson.
Alexander Jackson found guilty of murdering his family at Cedar Rapids home
Dubuque bar owner charged after alleged assault
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March

Latest News

Man dies after explosion at Des Moines auto repair shop
KCRG TV9 Midday First Alert Forecast - 1/26
childhood obesity rose during COVID-19 pandemic
Loves ones of victims in a deadly shooting at a Des Moines non-profit are speaking out for the...
Loved ones of teens shot in Des Moines call for end to gun violence
Contents of former Vice President Pence's classified documents revealed
Contents of former Vice President Pence's classified documents revealed
FDA to may vote soon on proposed single, yearly COVID-19 shot
FDA to may vote soon on proposed single, yearly COVID-19 shot