Bear takes 400 selfies on trail camera

Out of 580 images captured on the park camera, 400 were of one bear.
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(CNN) – Sometimes it takes a while to strike the perfect selfie.

A bear in Colorado knows the struggle after it bared all about 400 times on a trail camera.

Normally, the City of Boulder Open Space & Mountain Parks trail cams capture bears scratching or eating or giving viewers a rear view.

But sometimes the bears investigate the cameras.

Out of 580 images captured by one trail cam, 400 of them were bear selfies, according to Philip Yates, a spokesperson for Boulder Open Space & Mountain Parks.

“Obviously, the bear was looking for the right angle,” he said.

The selfies ranged from full-on frontals to side profiles to close-ups.

Despite all of the photos, Yates said they could not determine whether the bear was male or female.

Just like with human selfies, some were rejects, getting the bear’s paw instead of its face.

Wildlife experts said they never know which creatures will trigger their motion-activated cameras, but a bear going for 400 selfie shots was not what they were expecting.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

