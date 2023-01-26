Architects host open house for Westside Library Project

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids is one step closer to opening a new, permanent location for a westside library.

OPN Architects and the Cedar Rapids Public Library hosted the first of a series of open houses on Wednesday to get public input on the upcoming project.

The new location would replace Ladd library which is now located on Williams Boulevard SW.

Architects and library staff were available to answer any public questions, and discuss what the new location will look like.

“We know that coming in as professionals that we weren’t just going to recreate what was here and what was downtown, and plop it on a new site,” said OPN Architects Senior Interior Designer, Mindy Sorg. “This site has a lot of opportunities, it has a lot of green space, so we’re really excited to create more of a neighborhood, residential, welcoming library.”

Cedar Rapids has allocated 6 million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funding to the Westside Library Project. And the Linn County Board of Supervisors has allocated 4 million dollars in ARPA funds as well.

