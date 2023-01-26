Another adult, teen arrested for shots fired incident in Tiffin

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Court documents claim a large group of people got together on October 24th, 2022, with the plan of assaulting a juvenile.

The Sheriff’s Office and criminal complaints show a group of individuals planned to travel to a home in Coralville to not only assault a juvenile but others associated with that person. When the group found their intended victims, documents show it then led to a chase down U.S. Highway 6 in the Tiffin area.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says in those documents, a person from the aggressors’ vehicle fired at least 6 shots from a handgun, hitting the other vehicle several times. This was in the area of Highway 6 and Park Road in Tiffin. No one was hurt.

At that point, the vehicles stopped in a yard belonging to one of the victims.

Documents show the aggressors were all wearing ski masks to hide their identities.

On January 19th, 2023, and January 20th, 2023, the Sheriff’s Office arrested seven people, all of which face a single charge of participating in a riot. A 17-year-old in the case also faces a charge of attempted murder.

On Thursday, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office announced two more individuals have been arrested and charged with participating in a riot - now bringing the total number of people charged in relation to the incident up to 9:

20-year-old ZaShawn Smith of Coralville

17-year-old male juvenile

Smith was also charged with attempted murder.

Coralville and North Liberty Police, along with the Johnson County Drug Task Force, Joint Forensic Analysis Cyber Team, and Johnson County Attorney’s Office all helped the Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

