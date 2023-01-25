CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for part of Eastern Iowa including Cedar County from tonight until Wednesday evening. Snow is expected to move into Eastern Iowa Tuesday night and continue Wednesday morning. Light snow showers and flurries will also be possible Wednesday afternoon and into Wednesday night. A trace to 2 inches of snow is expected with the highest amounts in the southeast.

Even though not much snow is expected with this system, slick roadways are still possible on Wednesday. Checking road conditions and driving slowly will be important during your commute to work and school on Wednesday morning. Slippery roads are also possible Wednesday evening.

