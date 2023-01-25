Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for part of Eastern Iowa

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for part of Eastern Iowa
By Hannah Messier
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for part of Eastern Iowa including Cedar County from tonight until Wednesday evening. Snow is expected to move into Eastern Iowa Tuesday night and continue Wednesday morning. Light snow showers and flurries will also be possible Wednesday afternoon and into Wednesday night. A trace to 2 inches of snow is expected with the highest amounts in the southeast.

Even though not much snow is expected with this system, slick roadways are still possible on Wednesday. Checking road conditions and driving slowly will be important during your commute to work and school on Wednesday morning. Slippery roads are also possible Wednesday evening.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Des Moines shooting leaves two students dead.
Two students dead after shooting at Des Moines outreach center; shooter identified
Operation Quickfind for Theodore Wolf
Marion police release new details in case of missing 83-year-old
FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2019, file photo, Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand speaks in Des Moines,...
State Auditor: Iowa school funding bill ‘fundamentally irresponsible’
Veteran loses 15K after Moxie Solar closes as a former executive starts new solar company
Veteran loses 15K after Moxie Solar closes as a former executive starts new solar company
Iowa Capitol grounds.
Governor to sign school voucher bill after Iowa Senate passes in early Tuesday vote

Latest News

Devonna Walker, 29, died after being stabbed at the Cambridge Townhomes on Monday evening.
Racial equity groups say communities of color frustrated with lack of information over Walker case
More Iowa districts aim to become a ‘heart safe school’ through Project ADAM
More Iowa districts aim to become a ‘heart safe school’ through Project ADAM
More Iowa districts aim to become a ‘heart safe school’ through Project ADAM
More Iowa districts aim to become a ‘heart safe school’ through Project ADAM
A basketball nears the rim as Iowa practices before the second half of an NCAA college...
Principal: Official made “racially-charged comment” at a City High basketball coach