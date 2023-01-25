Structure fire displaces five residents in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - At 3:53 pm, the Dubuque Fire Department was dispatched to the 400 block of Loras Blvd. for a structure fire of a three-story residence.

Crews arrived just three minutes later and began fighting the fire. After extinguishing the fire, responders conducted a search of the residence on all three floors. The fire department was unable to locate any operational smoke detectors in the building.

A reported five occupants that lived on the first and second floors were displaced from the fire. They were assisted by the American Red Cross.

There were no injuries reported.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway. The Dubuque Marshal’s Office report that early signs indicate the cause to be accidental at this time.

