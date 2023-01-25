Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Structure fire displaces five residents in Dubuque

At 3:53 pm, the Dubuque Fire Department was dispatched to the 400 block of Loras Blvd. for a...
At 3:53 pm, the Dubuque Fire Department was dispatched to the 400 block of Loras Blvd. for a structure fire of a three-story residence.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - At 3:53 pm, the Dubuque Fire Department was dispatched to the 400 block of Loras Blvd. for a structure fire of a three-story residence.

Crews arrived just three minutes later and began fighting the fire. After extinguishing the fire, responders conducted a search of the residence on all three floors. The fire department was unable to locate any operational smoke detectors in the building.

A reported five occupants that lived on the first and second floors were displaced from the fire. They were assisted by the American Red Cross.

There were no injuries reported.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway. The Dubuque Marshal’s Office report that early signs indicate the cause to be accidental at this time.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Des Moines shooting leaves two students dead.
Two students dead after shooting at Des Moines outreach center; shooter identified
Operation Quickfind for Theodore Wolf
Marion police release new details in case of missing 83-year-old
FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2019, file photo, Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand speaks in Des Moines,...
State Auditor: Iowa school funding bill ‘fundamentally irresponsible’
Veteran loses 15K after Moxie Solar closes as a former executive starts new solar company
Veteran loses 15K after Moxie Solar closes as a former executive starts new solar company
Iowa Capitol grounds.
Governor to sign school voucher bill after Iowa Senate passes in early Tuesday vote

Latest News

Mayor Rosien facing charges of sex abuse
Washington Mayor charged with sex abuse
Principal: Official made “racially-charged comment” at a City High basketball coach
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for part of Eastern Iowa
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for part of Eastern Iowa
Devonna Walker, 29, died after being stabbed at the Cambridge Townhomes on Monday evening.
Racial equity groups say communities of color frustrated with lack of information over Walker case