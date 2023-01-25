Snow likely today, slick roads possible

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Watch for some scattered snow showers across eastern Iowa today. This system still carries the potential for a trace to two-inch snow in the area with some slick roads also possible. This will need to be watched for both the morning and evening commutes. Looking ahead, the next system isn’t far off and is still on track to affect our area on Friday morning. This system also has the potential for minor snow accumulation and slick roads. A third system moves in this weekend and has the potential for moderate snow accumulation in portions of eastern Iowa. With each of these systems, colder temperatures will be dropping south. This, combined with increasing overall snow cover, favors a colder pattern into next week.

