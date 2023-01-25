Slick roads possible Wednesday, Winter Weather Advisory in effect for part of Eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some scattered snow showers across eastern Iowa are making for some slick roads in portions of eastern Iowa Wednesday morning.

This system still carries the potential for a trace to two-inch snow in the area, and will impact both the morning and evening commutes.

A trace to 2 inches of snow is expected, with the highest amounts in the southeast. Even though not much snow is expected with this system, slick roadways are still possible.

The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office is telling people to avoid Highway 218 between Janesville and Waverly Wednesday morning due to multiple crashes. Deputies are saying the roadway is covered in ice.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for part of Eastern Iowa until Wednesday evening. See the alert here.

See the latest road conditions here.

