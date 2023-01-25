Marquette Catholic principal makes parody music video to announce snow day

Show You Care
Marquette Catholic school principal and music teacher make music video to announce snow day.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELLEVUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The principal for Marquette Catholic Schools found a fun and creative way to alert students that Wednesday is a snow day.

Principal Geoffrey Kaiser said he stayed up all night working on the music video with music teacher Jacob Till while waiting for the wintry weather to arrive.

The song, called “Long Snow Day,” is a parody of country music star Josh Turner’s song “Long Black Train.”

The video was shared in a Facebook post, along with a note to students and parents saying, “don’t go drivin’ on this cold snow day.”

“It looks like we’ve got ourselves a snow day! If you have changes to your daycare plans, please let us know,” Kaiser said in the post.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

