Marion boys and Solons girls win on Tuesday night

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion boys got offense from their stars on Tuesday, as they downed Solon 68-58 for their seventh straight victory.

Bryson Laube led the Wolves with 26 points, while Calen Claypool added 17.

The Solon girls won to save a split, beating Marion 58-49. Callie Levin and Anna Quillin headlined for the Lady Spartans.

Solon bounced back after a loss last Saturday, but has won 10 of their last 11.

