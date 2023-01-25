Marion boys and Solons girls win on Tuesday night
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion boys got offense from their stars on Tuesday, as they downed Solon 68-58 for their seventh straight victory.
Bryson Laube led the Wolves with 26 points, while Calen Claypool added 17.
The Solon girls won to save a split, beating Marion 58-49. Callie Levin and Anna Quillin headlined for the Lady Spartans.
Solon bounced back after a loss last Saturday, but has won 10 of their last 11.
Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.