Alexander Jackson found guilty of murdering his family at Cedar Rapids home

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A jury has found Alexander Jackson guilty of first degree murder in the death of his parents and his 19-year-old sister at their home in 2021.

Sentencing is planned for March 3.

On the day it happened, Jackson called police, claiming a masked intruder broke in and shot his family.

Police found the bodies of Jan, Melissa, and 19-year-old Sabrina Jackson, each with several gunshot wounds. They also found Jackson with a gunshot wound to his foot.

Alexander Jackson told police he was shot while wrestling with the intruder for the gun. They also said security camera footage didn’t show anyone leaving or entering the home.

