Light snow still with us today, several more chances for accumulation coming up

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Light and scattered snow showers continue across eastern Iowa today. Look for trace to 2″ totals by the time things wrap up tonight with the highest amounts in far southeastern Iowa. Roads will be slick and slushy so continue to drive with caution. Another round of snow is likely on Friday with minor accumulations expected again. Yet another system is expected this weekend which could bring several inches of accumulating snow. Arctic air will make for a notable difference behind this with highs plummeting to the low teens or single digits Sunday into early February.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.