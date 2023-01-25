Show You Care
Kenyon Murray coaching his daughter McKenna at Prairie

By Scott Saville
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Prairie junior McKenna Murray has a new coach this year: her father, Kenyon

“My dad and I looked each other from across the room and he gave me a little nod,” McKenna said. “I was like yeah let’s do it.”

Kenyon Murray couldn’t pass up the chance. He coached his twin sons Kris and Keegan as they grew up.

“I looked at her and some of the other girls and I was like ‘what are you guys think?’” Kenyon said. “They all started shaking their head so that literally was all it took for me to decide to do it.”

McKenna is the youngest of four in the Murray family.

“There are not a lot of dad to get to coach older kids in high school, for me it was an opportunity to share that time with her,” Kenyon said.

Kenyon really enjoys coaching the Prairie girls team after coaching boys most his life.

“The difference is they listen better I think then boys,” he said. “You want them to play the game and that’s what we try to do we give them structure but we want them to play free.”

“You can tell he really knows what he’s talking about because stuff he says I’ve never heard anyone else say before,” said Prairie junior DeLanee Seay.

Kenyon is missing out the opportunity to travel and watch his twin sons play, but he knows how important and special it is to coach his only daughter.

“We want as much time as we can get with our kids, right now for McKenna and I it is on the basketball floor,” Kenyon said. “This is my job. I am dad. Anyway I can help my kids become successful and thrive I am going to do that.”

The may be a line between ‘dad’ and ‘coach’ but there is nothing but love between Coach Murray and McKenna.

“He keeps the family glued together, and so does my mom they are the best parents,” McKenna said. “I love him so much he’s always proud of is no matter what happens.”

