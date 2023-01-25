Show You Care
‘Jan, Melissa and Sabrina were incredibly loved’ Alexander Jackson’s family makes statement after guilty verdict

A jury has found Alexander Jackson guilty of first degree murder in the death of his parents and his 19-year-old sister at their home in 2021.
By Kristin Rogers
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Alexander Jackson has been found guilty of killing his parents and sister. A jury in Linn County came to the conclusion after listening to six days of testimony. Jackson showed no reaction when the judge read the verdict.

The jury was given the case shortly after noon Tuesday. They returned briefly Wednesday morning to deliberate some more. After the verdict came down some of Alexander Jackson’s family members spoke on the outcome.

”Alex wanted everyone to think that he was a victim in this case and we’re very glad today that that was proven to not be true,” said Danielle Jackson-Parsons, Alexander Jackson’s cousin.

Since the day he killed his family Jackson blamed an intruder for their deaths. But after reviewing the evidence in the case the jury didn’t buy it. Meanwhile Alexander Jackson’s defense team believes he didn’t do it, and they plan to appeal.

”Alex is 22 years of age and is going to spend the rest of his life in prison for a crime that he didn’t commit,” said Tyler Johnston, Jackson’s defense attorney.

“We’re just very sorry for Alex, I feel very bad for him and hopefully we’ll prevail on appeal,” Johnston added.

Prosecutors agree most evidence in the case was circumstantial. However, they say Alexander Jackson’s prints on the murder weapon and surveillance video showing no signs of an intruder were crucial.

”Investigator Boesenberg did an amazing job processing that scene and collecting the evidence and collecting even the evidence that didn’t exist to prove that the phantom burglar theory was fake,” said Assistant Linn County Attorney Monica Slaughter.

The trial was more than a year and a half in the making. For prosecutors the verdict came as a relief, and much more.

”To me it means why we do this job. Is to know that we could give them justice and conclusion to horrible events and that they can move forward with their lives knowing that this chapter is behind them,” said Assistant Linn County Attorney Jordan Schier.

It’s a day loved ones are happy to see come, though they say their pain will never go away.

”We just want everyone to know that Jan, Melissa and Sabrina were incredibly loved, and they have a family who loves them and a family that will keep them in our hearts,” Jackson-Parsons said.

Alexander Jackson will be sentenced on March 3rd. In Iowa a First Degree Murder conviction means a mandatory life sentence, with no chance at parole.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

