Dubuque Police searching for stolen snow plow

Dubuque Police looking for stolen snow plow
Dubuque Police looking for stolen snow plow(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday morning, Dubuque Police responded to a report of a theft of a snow plow that belongs to Arensdorf Construction.

Officials say the truck was stolen in the area of 6th and White Street and was observed on traffic cameras leaving town via Key West Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip to: https://www.cityofdubuque.org/.../Police.../Submit-a-Tip-43

