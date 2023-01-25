Dubuque Police searching for stolen snow plow

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday morning, Dubuque Police responded to a report of a theft of a snow plow that belongs to Arensdorf Construction.

Officials say the truck was stolen in the area of 6th and White Street and was observed on traffic cameras leaving town via Key West Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip to: https://www.cityofdubuque.org/.../Police.../Submit-a-Tip-43

