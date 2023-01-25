Dubuque Police searching for burglary and arson suspect

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On January 22nd, Dubuque Police and Fire were dispatched to the 600 block of Rhomberg Ave. for a report of a structure fire.

Crews arrived to find the fire located within an apartment. The sole occupant had already evacuated when she awoke to the smell of smoke. No persons were injured from the fire.

Following an investigation, police found that some had entered the apartment and stole several items including clothing, jewelry, and electronics before the fire occurred. The fire was ultimately set by igniting various items within the apartment.

Officials named 33-year-old Jamir Jerrell Jordan as a suspect in the case.

Anyone with information about Jordan’s whereabouts may call the Dubuque Police Department at 563-589-4410 or submit a tip: https://www.cityofdubuque.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-8/Submit-a-Tip-43

