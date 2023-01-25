Show You Care
Dubuque bar owner charged after alleged assault

(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The owner of a Dubuque bar is facing multiple charges after allegedly attacking someone at the bar early Sunday morning.

In a criminal complaint, police said it happened at about 1:49 a.m. on Sunday at 1st and Main Bar, located at 101 Main Street, when the victim said he had told the owner, identified as John Oglesby, to leave a woman at the bar alone.

The victim told police he was sitting with a woman who was uninterested in Oglesby’s advances. The victim told police Oglesby then pushed the victim off the barstool and punched him in the face.

The victim said he tried to defend himself by putting Oglesby in a headlock and holding him down. That’s when the victim says bar security separated the two and escorted the victim outside, but then held him while Oglesby continued to punch him.

Police were alerted to the incident when the victim approached an officer’s patrol car asking for help. The officer said the victim had blood on his face and a torn shirt

Police said the victim’s account of the incident was corroborated by two witnesses.

Oglesby faces charges of Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Public Intoxication.

