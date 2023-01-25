Show You Care
DRA unveils $75 million renovation plan for Dubuque’s Q Casino

The DRA has unveiled the first phase of its more than $75 million renovation plan for the Q Casino.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) – The DRA has unveiled the first phase of its more than $75 million renovation plan for the Q Casino.

The DRA Board of Directors said it voted to approve the multi-year project that will also expand the casino as part of a planned redevelopment of Schmitt Island.

It’s been nearly 15 years since any significant upgrades have been made, and the casino wants to make it a better experience for guests.

The DRA outlined the phases as follows:

  • Phase 1 – Temporary Casino: Remodel and connection of the former racing grandstand viewing area with the existing casino floor located in the upper grandstand building to create a temporary casino space
  • Phase 2 - Main Casino: Remodel of the existing lower casino and entertainment area, which will include an upgraded center bar with bar-top slot machines.
  • Phase 3 - Family Entertainment Area: Remodel of the temporary casino space into a permanent family entertainment zone for all ages.
  • Phase 4 - New Hotel: Construction of a new hotel adjacent to the existing Hilton Garden Inn, complete with a rooftop restaurant.
  • Phase 5 - Exterior Upgrades: Remodel of facility facade, new outdoor signage and improved landscaping and surface parking.

Work is expected to be completed in 2025.

The DRA has unveiled the first phase of its more than $75 million renovation plan for the Q Casino.(DRA)
The DRA has unveiled the first phase of its more than $75 million renovation plan for the Q Casino.(DRA)
The DRA has unveiled the first phase of its more than $75 million renovation plan for the Q Casino.(ajudd | DRA)

