Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Cedar Falls man sentenced for ‘check-kiting scheme’ that caused nearly $250,000 in losses to a trucking company

Prison bars
Prison bars(Action News 5)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 39-year-old man from Cedar Falls was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty in a bank fraud scheme.

Nolan Otto Dewall was a manager and shareholder at a Black Hawk County grain cooperative, as well as a part owner of a trucking company in Dike, Iowa. Evidence at the hearing showed that in May of 2018, DeWall “check-kiting” scheme in which he transferred large amounts of funds by check between the grain cooperative and trucking company.

The checks had no legitimate business purpose but were designed to falsely and temporarily inflate the balances of the accounts to benefit the grain cooperative, which was in financial distress.

When the check-kiting scheme collapsed, the trucking company’s account was left with a negative $247,000 balance. As a result, the company went defunct and was forced to sell all of its assets. One of DeWall’s partners in the trucking business had to file for personal bankruptcy and another was forced to take out a loan and repay the negative balance with personal funds.

DeWall was sentenced to 12 months and one day imprisonment. He must also pay $217,441.96 in restitution to his partners in the trucking business and serve a two-year term of supervised release after the prison term.

Subscribe to KCRG-TV9 on YouTube: Find exclusive video, video from the KCRG-TV9 video vault and more – click here

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaron Rosien
Washington mayor charged with sexual abuse
FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2019, file photo, Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand speaks in Des Moines,...
State Auditor: Iowa school funding bill ‘fundamentally irresponsible’
A basketball nears the rim as Iowa practices before the second half of an NCAA college...
Principal: Official made “racially-charged comment” at a City High basketball coach
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for part of Eastern Iowa
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for part of Eastern Iowa
Iowa Capitol grounds.
Governor to sign school voucher bill after Iowa Senate passes in early Tuesday vote

Latest News

Adventureland
Worker dies in accident at Adventureland
Dubuque Police looking for stolen snow plow
Dubuque Police searching for stolen snow plow
Jamir Jordan
Dubuque Police searching for burglary and arson suspect
A jury has found Alexander Jackson guilty of first degree murder in the death of his parents...
‘Jan, Melissa and Sabrina were incredibly loved’ Alexander Jackson’s family makes statement after guilty verdict