A Break Before More Snowfall

By Joe Winters
Updated: 8 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Scattered snow shows diminish to flurries as we move into our Thursday. Thursday provides a break in our parade of storm systems. Friday morning more snow comes in as a clipper zips into the region. Look for a Tr-2″ snowfall total bringing some slick driving for our Friday morning commute. Once again, a snow chance mores in on Saturday with the potential for moderate snowfall. Each system drags down colder air which takes us into a cold weather pattern to end January and begin February. Have a great night!

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for part of Eastern Iowa
