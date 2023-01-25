Show You Care
Bill to increase penalties for drug dealers that cause death advances in legislative subcommittees

Attorney General Bird speaks with an Iowa House subcommittee
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:46 PM CST
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, subcommittees of the Iowa House and Senate both advanced a bill to increase the penalties on the distribution of drugs that lead to death.

The proposal, which was introduced by Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird, would make the penalty punishable by up to 25 years in prison. As of now, prosecutors can only charge dealers that unintentionally cause the death of another through the distribution of drugs with involuntary manslaughter - which has a maximum sentence of 5 years.

“We must stop overdose deaths and hold drug dealers accountable,” said Bird. “There is no safe illegal drug. This bill will toughen sentences, equip prosecutors for the war against dangerous drugs, and reduce drug-related deaths. I’m grateful the Governor and state legislature are committed to addressing this issue.”

The bill will now move to the House and Senate Judiciary Committees for consideration. You can read it here.

