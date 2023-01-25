Show You Care
‘10MPH out here is too fast!!!!!’ Bremer County deputies warn drivers to avoid Highway 218

The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office is telling people to avoid Highway 218 between Janesville...
The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office is telling people to avoid Highway 218 between Janesville and Waverly, saying multiple crashes have caused a miles-long traffic backup.(Bremer County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:52 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office is telling people to avoid Highway 218 between Janesville and Waverly Wednesday morning, saying multiple crashes have caused a miles-long traffic backup.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said there are four semis and cars blocking the roadway near Janesville, a jackknifed semi blocking the roadway, and an overturned semi.

“Here we go again. Hwy 218 in Bremer County is 100% ice,” the sheriff’s office wrote in the post. “We have been responding to vehicles in the ditches in the last 30 minutes due to freezing drizzle. Hopefully, plows will be out shortly, but please SLOW down this morning.”

