Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Woman gets high school diploma 42 years after graduating

A California woman finally got the high school diploma she earned 42 years ago. (SOURCE: KING)
By Maddie White
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TENINO, Wash. (KING) – A California woman never got her high school diploma when she graduated four decades ago due to an administrative error.

Jill Hammond said she forgot all about it until a day came when she needed it.

In 1980, Hammond left her school to study abroad in Norway.

She said she was told by her principal that her term abroad would count towards her schooling at home. But she said she came back home to some surprising news.

“He said, ‘Oh, we don’t have a diploma for you,’” Hammond said.

She said she never received it but didn’t go back, and it was never a problem until recently.

According to Hammond said, she tried to sign up for college courses to pursue a new endeavor and the school asked for proof of diploma.

“I looked up who the principal was, and I sent him an email and told him my story. He said, ‘I’d be honored to help you figure this out,’ and I was like ‘Yay,’” she said.

Despite the setback studying abroad made for her, Hammond said she doesn’t regret her choice.

“The whole experience really changed my life,” she said.

Now, Hammond can finally start a new chapter in her education, 42 years later.

“I like to do art, I like to paint. So, I want to do more of that,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Des Moines shooting leaves two students dead.
Two students dead after shooting at Des Moines outreach center; shooter identified
Operation Quickfind for Theodore Wolf
Marion police release new details in case of missing 83-year-old
FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2019, file photo, Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand speaks in Des Moines,...
State Auditor: Iowa school funding bill ‘fundamentally irresponsible’
Veteran loses 15K after Moxie Solar closes as a former executive starts new solar company
Veteran loses 15K after Moxie Solar closes as a former executive starts new solar company
Iowa Capitol grounds.
Governor to sign school voucher bill after Iowa Senate passes in early Tuesday vote

Latest News

A Georgia judge hears arguments Tuesday on releasing the special grand jury report on former...
Georgia election probe report to remain secret for now
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library &...
Classified documents at Pence’s home, too, his lawyer says
Law enforcement personnel control the scene of a shooting Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Half Moon...
Suspect in shootings at Northern Calif. farms was employee
A basketball nears the rim as Iowa practices before the second half of an NCAA college...
Principal: Official made “racially-charged comment” at a City High basketball coach
The Virginia school teacher was hospitalized for nearly two weeks but has been released and is...
Board voting on superintendent departure after teacher shot