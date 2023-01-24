‘We were able to accommodate it. Not every family could’ - Xavier family for ‘School Voucher Bill’

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whether for or against, many Iowans have voiced their opinions about the controversial Students First bill.

Rita and Dave Schuchmann have two daughters... Madelyn and Ali. Their oldest Madelyn, who’s now in college went to public school. But their youngest is currently a Senior at Xavier.

She started there as a Freshman, and Rita and Dave said they made the transition after deciding their daughter needed a different academic structure and more accountability. After looking around at different schools for Ali to attend, they ended up choosing Xavier.

The Schuchmann’s said it was the right decision for their family... and they say they’re in support of the bill.

“We were able to accommodate it. Not every family could. I’m very curious how many families have contemplated picking a different school to meet their child’s needs, and they weren’t able to do it. I do think it’s it’s really good that that money would follow the student so that the families could make that decision on where the best fit is,” said Rita Schuchmann.

Schuchmann adds since their daughter is a senior this year, they won’t benefit from the bill if it passes, but finances were something that came to mind when they were first thinking things over.

The president at Xavier High School says current enrollment is roughly 600 students, though that’s been as high as nearly 800, so there’s room to grow.

He said he welcomes the governor’s voucher program, and that it could give Xavier the opportunity to accommodate a variety of students.

