Watch for some early morning fog once again, snow moves in late tonight

Watch for fog across portions of the area again this morning.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:21 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on another quiet day very similar to yesterday. In some areas, fog is again possible during the morning drive and like yesterday, it may be dense in spots. This fog may linger through lunchtime over our northwest zone. Plan on clouds to build up this afternoon, limiting highs once again to the upper 20s and lower 30s. Tonight into tomorrow, the first system in the hit parade moves in. This system looks to bring a trace-2″ of snowfall to the area. Look for snow showers to linger well into tomorrow night, too, probably causing some slick roads for Thursday morning as well. The next system arrives on Friday with a chance of snow in the morning. Finally, a third system arrives on Saturday. All of these systems will give accumulation potential and the weekend system will unlock some colder air as well.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

