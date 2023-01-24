Washington mayor charged with sexual abuse

WASHINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Jaron Rosien, the mayor of the city of Washington, has been charged following an incident on January 8th.

On January 11th, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) conducted an interview with a 27-year-old male who alleged he was sexually abused by Rosien at a bar on January 8th. Iowa DCI obtained a search warrant for the internal security surveillance footage of the bar on January 12th.

Investigators say footage from the bar shows an individual believed to be Rosien approaching the victim at approximately 1:39 am. Footage shows the individual making sexual contact multiple times with the victim.

According to the criminal complaint, Rosien told officials he had behaved “flirtatiously” with an individual matching the victim’s description, but that he could not recall specific incidents due to his own level of intoxication.

Rosien was charged with Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree.

Millie Younquist will step in to carry the duties of mayor during this time. She released the following statement:

“I’m stepping in to lead the next few meetings. He will continue to work in the background. I have full confidence in him doing his job.”

