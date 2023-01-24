Snow Chances Move In

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two systems move our way bringing snow chances to the state. An area of low pressure moves through the Tennessee Valley ushering in some light snow starting overnight. Snow showers continue through Wednesday night as a second system from the northwest moves through the region. Look for a Trace-2″ overall creating slick travel conditions. The next system is on tap for Friday with a snow chance and another moving in Saturday bringing additional snow accumulation. Arctic air moves in for the end of the weekend and finds a home in eastern Iowa through next week. Have a great night!

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.