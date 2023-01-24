Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Several chances for snow are forecast over the next week with our first coming tonight

Changes begin to our pattern tonight as snow begins late, into Wednesday.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today is similar to yesterday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 30s. Changes begin to our pattern tonight as snow begins late, into Wednesday. Trace to 2″ snowfall amounts are possible by the time this first event wraps up Wednesday night with the highest totals southeast. Residual snow may still create slick roads on Thursday. Our next snow event comes Friday with another following Saturday with additional accumulation possible with both. A push of arctic air moves in behind with highs in the single digits and teens to end January.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Des Moines shooting leaves two students dead.
Two students dead after shooting at Des Moines outreach center; shooter identified
Operation Quickfind for Theodore Wolf
Marion police release new details in case of missing 83-year-old
FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2019, file photo, Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand speaks in Des Moines,...
State Auditor: Iowa school funding bill ‘fundamentally irresponsible’
Mitchell was sentenced to the statutory maximum sentence of 240 months’ imprisonment.
Cedar Rapids man gets 20 years in prison for 2011 taxicab robbery
Veteran loses 15K after Moxie Solar closes as a former executive starts new solar company
Veteran loses 15K after Moxie Solar closes as a former executive starts new solar company

Latest News

Changes begin to our pattern tonight as snow begins late, into Wednesday.
First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday Afternoon, January 24
kcrg wx
Watch for some early morning fog once again, snow moves in late tonight
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday Morning, January 24th, 2023