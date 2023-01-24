Several chances for snow are forecast over the next week with our first coming tonight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today is similar to yesterday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 30s. Changes begin to our pattern tonight as snow begins late, into Wednesday. Trace to 2″ snowfall amounts are possible by the time this first event wraps up Wednesday night with the highest totals southeast. Residual snow may still create slick roads on Thursday. Our next snow event comes Friday with another following Saturday with additional accumulation possible with both. A push of arctic air moves in behind with highs in the single digits and teens to end January.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.