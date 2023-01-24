Private schools like Xavier would likely see influx of students if ‘School Voucher Bill’ passes

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - State lawmakers in both the House and the Senate are debating a bill that would change how the state hands out public education funding - with some of those dollars instead supporting a private education for students.

Private school administrators in Iowa, like the President of Xavier Catholic High School in Cedar Rapids, are closely watching the bill, as this could create an influx of students submitting applications to attend a private school.

KCRG-TV9′s Nicole Agee explains their thoughts on the governor’s voucher program and how it will impact them.

