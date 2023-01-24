Principal: Official made “racially-charged comment” at a City High basketball coach

Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City High principal John Bacon said a game official directed a “racially-charged comment” at a City High boys basketball coach during a basketball game Monday night at Fairfield High School.
According to an email from City High Principal John Bacon, the City High coaches took the players off the floor, and received a police escort to the locker room, bus, and out of town. This happened at a game between Fairfield and City High on Monday night, which Fairfield won 77-63.
According to Explore Southeast Iowa, City High head coach Brennan Swayzer was ejected from the game in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, a City High player shoved a Fairfield player, causing a bench-clearing scrum.