Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Principal: Official made “racially-charged comment” at a City High basketball coach

A basketball nears the rim as Iowa practices before the second half of an NCAA college...
A basketball nears the rim as Iowa practices before the second half of an NCAA college basketball game with Minnesota Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 102-95 in overtime.(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City High principal John Bacon said a game official directed a “racially-charged comment” at a City High boys basketball coach during a basketball game Monday night at Fairfield High School.

According to an email from City High Principal John Bacon, the City High coaches took the players off the floor, and received a police escort to the locker room, bus, and out of town. This happened at a game between Fairfield and City High on Monday night, which Fairfield won 77-63.

According to Explore Southeast Iowa, City High head coach Brennan Swayzer was ejected from the game in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, a City High player shoved a Fairfield player, causing a bench-clearing scrum.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Des Moines shooting leaves two students dead.
Two students dead after shooting at Des Moines outreach center; shooter identified
Operation Quickfind for Theodore Wolf
Marion police release new details in case of missing 83-year-old
FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2019, file photo, Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand speaks in Des Moines,...
State Auditor: Iowa school funding bill ‘fundamentally irresponsible’
Veteran loses 15K after Moxie Solar closes as a former executive starts new solar company
Veteran loses 15K after Moxie Solar closes as a former executive starts new solar company
Iowa Capitol grounds.
Governor to sign school voucher bill after Iowa Senate passes in early Tuesday vote

Latest News

Des Moines Police release details on shooting
Des Moines Police release victims names in shooting
A bill on education funding is now heading to Governor Kim Reynolds' desk to sign.
Governor to sign school voucher bill after Iowa Senate passes in early Tuesday vote
Jaron Rosien
Washington mayor charged with sexual abuse
Alexander Jackson.
Closing arguments made in Alexander Jackson trial, case in hands of jury