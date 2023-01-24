Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Judge denies request to throw out evidence against teen accused of killing Fairfield teacher

Willard Miller
Willard Miller(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has denied a request to throw out evidence against one of the teens accused of killing a Fairfield Spanish teacher in November 2021.

Willard Miller and his attorneys argued that Miller’s mother was not informed of the severity of the crime he was charged with when police presented her with a juvenile waiver.

Miller’s attorneys argue that the warrant for his phone was overbroad and failed to establish a sufficient enough reason for the search of his phone, and therefore the search and seizure of it violated his state and federal constitutional rights.

Miller’s attorneys also argue that law enforcement’s interrogation occurred with Miller’s parents present and without Miller being told the reason for his arrest.

A judge ruled on Tuesday there is no evidence that law enforcement made false statements or intentionally omitted facts to be misleading in their attempts to acquire search warrants, and that probable cause existed justifying the search warrants in this case.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Des Moines shooting leaves two students dead.
Two students dead after shooting at Des Moines outreach center; shooter identified
Operation Quickfind for Theodore Wolf
Marion police release new details in case of missing 83-year-old
FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2019, file photo, Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand speaks in Des Moines,...
State Auditor: Iowa school funding bill ‘fundamentally irresponsible’
Mitchell was sentenced to the statutory maximum sentence of 240 months’ imprisonment.
Cedar Rapids man gets 20 years in prison for 2011 taxicab robbery
Veteran loses 15K after Moxie Solar closes as a former executive starts new solar company
Veteran loses 15K after Moxie Solar closes as a former executive starts new solar company

Latest News

A bill on education funding is now heading to Governor Kim Reynolds' desk to sign.
Governor to sign school voucher bill after Iowa Senate passes in early Tuesday vote
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
Gov. Reynolds signs school voucher bill
Hy-Vee Dietitian on how to incorporate protein into your diet
Hy-Vee Dietitian on how to incorporate protein into your diet
Documents with classified markings were found in former vice president Mike Pence's home in...
Classified documents found in former Vice President Pence's home