Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa Senate passes school voucher bill

Iowa Capitol grounds.
Iowa Capitol grounds.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 12:41 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - After three hours of debate, the Iowa Senate passed a bill to use taxpayer money to fund private school scholarships.

“The Students First Act” passed in a vote of 31 to 18 early Tuesday morning.

On Monday, it passed the Iowa House 54 to 45.

The bill would create tax-payer funded education savings accounts for students who attend a private, accredited school.

Parents could use the money for things like tuition, textbooks and tutoring.

Governor Kim Reynolds proposed similar bills in the last two state legislative sessions but both failed.

The latest bill is now expected to head to her desk for her signature.

If it becomes law, it could mark the biggest change in Iowa’s education system in decades.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Des Moines shooting leaves two students dead.
Two students dead after shooting at Des Moines outreach center; shooter identified
Operation Quickfind for Theodore Wolf
Marion police release new details in case of missing 83-year-old
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say
University of Dubuque Greek life leaders say they were blindsided by university’s decision to...
Univ. of Dubuque Greek life leaders say they were blindsided by university’s decision to suspend all Greek life
Image of the sculpture "Before the Sun Speaks" as it was originally installed at the Hotel at...
Artist will pay to remove disputed sculpture from Kirkwood Hotel

Latest News

Iowa House passes 'student voucher bill'
House passes ‘School Voucher Bill,’ moves to Senate
Xavier family says they're in favor of the Governor's Students First Act
‘We were able to accommodate it. Not every family could’ - Xavier family for ‘School Voucher Bill’
Xavier family says they're in favor of the Governor's Students First Act
‘We were able to accommodate it. Not every family could’ - Xavier family for ‘School Voucher Bill’
Photo by: Big Grove Brewery
Big Grove Brewery starts construction in Cedar Rapids