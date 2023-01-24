Iowa City Police looking to identify vandalism suspect

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in multiple reports of attempted break-ins and vandalism to vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275 or Officer Abe Schabilion at Schabilion@iowa-city.org.

Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information about this incident that leads to an arrest. Crime Stoppers tips can be submitted via the P3 Tips app, online at iccrimestoppers.org, or by phone at 319-358-TIPS (8477).

All tips and calls are held in strict confidence and anonymity is guaranteed.

