Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office gives update on missing Wisconsin man

GRANT COUNTY, Wisconsin (KCRG) - On December 7, 2022, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing person from rural Platteville.

Investigators say 34-year-old Ronald Henry arrived in the Platteville area from Milwaukee on December 1st, 2023, to stay and work for a few weeks to obtain money for a sporting event he had won tickets to. He was last seen around 3:00 am on December 5th after returning home from a social gathering.

At around 7:30 am on December 5th, Ronald was no longer at the residence. He had been making plans to meet with friends in the Platteville area, so the people he was staying with initially believed he may have followed up on these plans.

Law enforcement were notified on December 7th, and after all known acquaintances were contacted, no friends or family could make contact with Ronald.

The sheriff’s office’s efforts to search for Henry include using drones and working with the University of Dubuque flight school to search via helicopter. K9′s have also been used in the search.

The search has gone on for over a month and police say that following drone/K9 searches, reviewing hours of surveillance videos, executing multiple search warrants, obtaining several cell phone extractions, and conducting nearly 50 interviews, they are beginning to run out of credible leads.

If anyone has any information, please get in touch with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 608-723-2157 or anonymously submit a tip through the Grant County Crime Stoppers at 800-789-6600.

The investigation is still active.

