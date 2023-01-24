Fayette County man charged after relationship with minor

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Following a week-long investigation, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 26-year-old man on sex abuse charges.

Investigators say that in May and June of 2018, Kian Lee Halverson was 21 years of age and had an ongoing sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl.

Police say Halverson knew the age of the victim and told her he was 16 years old.

Halverson was charged with Sex Abuse in the 2nd Degree and Sex Abuse in the 3rd Degree - Child Victim-Person 4 or More Years Older.

